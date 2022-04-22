Restaurant Week returns to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Downtown Partners will present its next Sioux City Restaurant Week: Dining Edition with ten participating downtown restaurants from April 26 to 30.

The purpose of Restaurant Week is to showcase local cuisine at a discounted price. It will feature a $30 prix fixed dinner menu with an appetizer, main entree and dessert at each of the dining spots.

The ten participating restaurants are 1008 Key Club; The Diving Elk; Main + Abbey; Marto Brewing Co.; Buffalo Alice; Rebos; SoHo Kitchen & Bar; Table 32; Trattoria Fresco; and Woodbury's an American Steakhouse.

The restaurant will have its prix fixe menu available all week long. Menus can viewed at downtownsiouxcity.com/restaurant-week-2022.

"Each menu was formulated by local chefs to highlight their specialties," Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote said. "We are excited to see some new restaurants participating in this edition and hope that you will enjoy all they have to offer."

"If you have been waiting to try a new restaurant downtown, now is your chance to eat well and support local businesses," she added.

Downtown Partners will also offer a giveaway for people participating in Restaurant Week and posting it on social media. To enter, follow Downtown Partners on social media, post a photo while participating in restaurant week using #RestaurantWeekSC, and be sure to tag Downtown Partners.

A winner will be selected at random to win a gift card for each participating restaurant (a $200 value). For more information, visit downtownsiouxcity.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.