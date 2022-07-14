Results of investigation into Ida County house explosion released

BATTLE CREEK, IOWA — Investigators in Ida County now believe they know what caused a house explosion on Wednesday, July 6 that leveled the entire structure and sent three occupants to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a press release from Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman, the cause of the explosion at 2362 Carriage Avenue in Battle Creek was an underground gas leak in the service line.

The three occupants of the home: Jeremy Bruning, 42, Sandra Jepsen, 68, and Joel Stapleton, 46, were inside at the time of the explosion but were helped outside by another person who had been outside. The blast was reported at 9:34 a.m., and the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters and emergency personnel arrived.

Working the case with the Ida County Sheriff's Office was the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office. Responding to the initial blast were fire departments and emergency crews from Battle Creek, Ida Grove, Holstein, Danbury, Cushing, Kiron and the Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance service and emergency services from Ida, Woodbury, Monona and Cherokee counties, plus the Iowa State Patrol.

As of now, the release said there are no updates available on the condition of the Bruning, Jepsen and Stapleton.

On July 13, exactly one week after the explosion in Battle Creek, an early Wednesday morning explosion in a residential neighborhood in Le Mars injured three people and destroyed two homes. In that case, Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper said three individuals were inside or around the home at 327 Third St. SW at the time of explosion and suffered injuries.