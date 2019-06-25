{{featured_button_text}}
Rib Fest 2019

Hayden Kosi of Sioux City, 11, chows down at the eating competition during Rib Fest at Battery Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The fourth annual Rib Fest raised more than $75,000 for Camp High Hopes. 

The event, held Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, was attended by more than 2,700 people. 

This year, 13 teams smoked meat and competed for cash prizes in the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned contest. Tyson Foods provided 1,100 racks of raw ribs and 1,540 pounds of chicken, while Famous Dave's provided the  sides. 

Ferg A Que, of Sioux City, was the Grand Champion of Rib Fest. Hillbilly Smoke, of Turin, Iowa, was named the Reserve Champion whole Patti's Pit Stop, of Battle Creek, Iowa, received the People's Choice Award.

PHOTOS: Rib Fest 2019

+6 
+6 
Rib Fest 2019
+6 
+6 
Rib Fest 2019
+6 
+6 
Rib Fest 2019
+6 
+6 
Rib Fest 2019
+6 
+6 
Rib Fest 2019

"Rib Fest 2019 was bigger and better this year and Camp high Hopes is proud to team up with our sponsors and partners to prove a family-fun event," Camp High Hope executive director Chris Liberto said. "This event is the perfect way to kick off summer, and the proceeds stay local and will help provide recreational experiences for our campers with disabilities."

Rib Fest's most brazen barbecue barons share their meaty inside tips

Camp High Hopes offers barrier-free, recreational experiences that are fun, safe and adaptive for children, teens and adults with disabilities in the tri-state region. 

For more information, contact Camp High Hopes at 712-224-2267 or visit www.camphighhopes.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments