SIOUX CITY -- The fourth annual Rib Fest raised more than $75,000 for Camp High Hopes.
The event, held Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, was attended by more than 2,700 people.
This year, 13 teams smoked meat and competed for cash prizes in the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned contest. Tyson Foods provided 1,100 racks of raw ribs and 1,540 pounds of chicken, while Famous Dave's provided the sides.
Ferg A Que, of Sioux City, was the Grand Champion of Rib Fest. Hillbilly Smoke, of Turin, Iowa, was named the Reserve Champion whole Patti's Pit Stop, of Battle Creek, Iowa, received the People's Choice Award.
"Rib Fest 2019 was bigger and better this year and Camp high Hopes is proud to team up with our sponsors and partners to prove a family-fun event," Camp High Hope executive director Chris Liberto said. "This event is the perfect way to kick off summer, and the proceeds stay local and will help provide recreational experiences for our campers with disabilities."
Camp High Hopes offers barrier-free, recreational experiences that are fun, safe and adaptive for children, teens and adults with disabilities in the tri-state region.
For more information, contact Camp High Hopes at 712-224-2267 or visit www.camphighhopes.com.