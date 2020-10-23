River-Cade Barstool Open canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- The 12th annual River-Cade Barstool Open, slated for Oct. 31, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The event, a fundraiser for River-Cade which gave participants the opportunity to play indoor mini-golf inside of 18 downtown bars and restaurants, had originally been set for May.

"When we postponed this year's Barstool Open until Halloween, we hoped that we could responsibly hold the event safely," River-Cade event coordinator Phil Claeys said in a Thursday news release. "With the present surge of coronavirus, we must cancel the event. (Currently) it is simply not worth the risk."

Claeys added that River-Cade is hoping that the Barstool Open will return in May 2021.

"Time will tell," he said.

