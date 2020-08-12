You are the owner of this article.
River-Cade bowling tournament and skatebard contest taking place this weekend
SIOUX CITY -- Two fun River-Cade events will be taking place in Sioux City this weekend.

Rush Werks, 3828 Stadium Drive will be hosting a River-Cade "Summer Swing" Bowling Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. The Saturday event is for teams made up of a man and a woman. Call Rush Werks at 252-4545 for more information.

The River-Cade Skateboard Tournament is taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cook Park Skatepark, 505 Market St. The competition is for people at three skills levels.

River-Cade logo
