SIOUX CITY -- Journal editor Bruce Miller was introduced Tuesday as grand marshal of the 56th annual River-Cade Festival parade.
Miller said the parade duties adds to his long association with the festival.
"This will mark my 40th year in Sioux City," Miller said during a news conference held at the Journal, Tuesday afternoon. "In the past, I've been a judge for the River-Cade Royalty Coronation, the River-Cade Smile competition and have reviewed many of River-Cade's musical acts over the years."
This year's parade will have an abbreviated route -- due to downtown construction.
"The Magical Fun of River-Cade and Riverssance" will begin at 3rd and Iowa Streets at 6:30 p.m. July 17, before heading west to 3rd and Pierce Street. Then, the parade will conclude in the parking lot of the Long Lines Family Rec Center at 401 Gordon Drive.
"The parade is only 9 blocks because of construction on Pierce and Douglas Streets," Phil Claeys, event coordinator for River-Cade, one of Iowa's longest-running summer festivals, explained. "It will be shorter and it will still be good."
KTIV anchor Matt Breen who previously named the festival's port admiral.
The parde is actually just one aspect of River-Cade, which bills itself as "Siouxland's Signature Celebration."
Indeed, such activities as a hot dog eating contest (starting at 7 p.m. July 10 at Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop, 211 4th St.); a FootGolf tournament (3 p.m. July 13 at Sun Valley Golf Course, 2101 Military Road); and a Cruise the Loop (6 p.m. July 13 throughout downtown Sioux City) will precede the parade.
So will River-Cade's 56th Birthday Bash, which will include five hours of live music at 7 p.m. July 13, at Jolly's on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Road.
"This means River-Cade will be back along the Missouri River, where it belongs," Claeys said of the bar and restaurant on the banks of the river.
Once it begins in earnest from, July 17- 20, River-Cade will be in multiple places.
While the smile contest kids and the Cream of the Crop Youth Karaokers will compete in finals at the Long Lines Family Rec Center after the parade on July 17, a River-Cade rugby tournament will take place an 10 a.m. July 20 at Dibble Soccer Complex, 1300 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City; a sand volleyball contest starts at noon, July 20, at Jim's Lounge, 3405 Stone Ave.; plus a King of Comedy talent search is slated for 7 p.m. July 20 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
"From homemade cardboard sled contests to the barstool open the the 16th Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Festival (which will return for its 16th year on Oct. 5 and 6), River-Cade has something for everyone," Claeys said.