 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

River-Cade's Homemade Cardboard Sled Race coming back for 20th year

  • 0
2011 River-Cade cardboard sled race

A youngster gets his face covered by a scarf while waiting for the annual River-Cade cardboard sled race to start in this file photo.

 Jerry Mennenga, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort will present River-Cade's 20th annual Homemade Cardboard Sled Races, with sign-in beginning at noon Feb. 26 at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive.

Participants will be able to sled in division for ages 4 - 6, 7 - 9, 10 - 12, and 13 and up. Businesses and clubs may also participate. Trophies, including for most creative sled, will be awarded.

No wood, metal, aluminum or plastic will be allowed. Instead, free cardboard sheets, courtesy of Westrock of Siouxland, will be available at the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, 550 Expo Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Parthenon marbles return: Greece insists debate 'not closed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News