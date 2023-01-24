River-Cade's Homemade Cardboard Sled Race coming back for 20th year

SIOUX CITY -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort will present River-Cade's 20th annual Homemade Cardboard Sled Races, with sign-in beginning at noon Feb. 26 at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive.
Participants will be able to sled in division for ages 4 - 6, 7 - 9, 10 - 12, and 13 and up. Businesses and clubs may also participate. Trophies, including for most creative sled, will be awarded.
No wood, metal, aluminum or plastic will be allowed. Instead, free cardboard sheets, courtesy of Westrock of Siouxland, will be available at the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, 550 Expo Center.
