River-Cade's Homemade Cardboard Sled Race returning to Sioux City's Cone Park in February

SIOUX CITY — WinnaVegas Casino Resort will present River-Cade's 20th annual Homemade Cardboard Sled Races, with sign-in beginning at noon Feb. 26 at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive.
Participants will be able to sled in division for ages 4 - 6, 7 - 9, 10 - 12, and 13 and up. Businesses and clubs may also participate. Trophies, including for most creative sled, will be awarded.
No wood, metal, aluminum or plastic will be allowed. Instead, free cardboard sheets, courtesy of Westrock of Siouxland, will be available at the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, 550 Expo Center.
Kolby Rovertson, Dakota City, Nebraska, peeks out of his cardboard sled as he heads down the hill, followed closely by Nick Ehmecke's, Sergeant Bluff, during the 11 and under division in this 2008 Journal file photo.
Laney Johnson, left, and her sister Lexi Johnson, sit in their cardboard sleds at Cone Park in this 2020 Journal file photo. The pair took first place for most creative sleds in their age categories at the inaugural Cone Park Winterfest.
Known for such classic hits as "Baby Blue," "No Matter What" and "Day After Day," Badfinger was one of the first bands to be signed by the Beatles when they decided to start their own record label. The band's coming to Sioux City in April.