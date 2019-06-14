SIOUX CITY -- Rock band Nonpoint will be performing in concert, Aug. 2, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
Nonpoint, whose 2014 album "The Return," reached no. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock albums chart. Best known for such songs as "Breaking Skin," "Left for You" and "In The Air Tonight," Nonpoint will be joined by fellow rockers Thick Mistress and Fall of Kings.
Tickets for this show may be purchased at the Rock Shop or www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem shows are for guests, 21 and older.