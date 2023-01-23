 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock legend Alice Cooper coming to the Tyson on May 7

SIOUX CITY -- Rock legend Alice Cooper will be bringing his "Too Close for Comfort" tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on May 7.

Alice Cooper has pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, his stage shows featured everything from electric chairs, guillotines and boa constrictors. 

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at PrimebankTix.com, TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

