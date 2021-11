SIOUX CITY -- Rockers All That Remains, with Tallah, Varials, and Miss May I, will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third Street, on April 1, 2022.

Since the group was founded in 1998, All That Remains have become known for their airtight songcraft, precise metallic instrumentation and stadium-sized hard rock hooks.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at Hard Rock's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All Anthem shows for guests, age 21 and older.

