 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Rockers Great White coming to Anthem

  • 0
great white band
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Hard rock legends Great White will be shaking up the stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third Street, on Dec. 2.

Great White's playlist of songs include the Grammy-nominated hit, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy." The group has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, with six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums and two Platinum albums.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News