Rockers Great White coming to Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Hard rock legends Great White will be shaking up the stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third Street, on Dec. 2.

Great White's playlist of songs include the Grammy-nominated hit, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy." The group has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, with six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums and two Platinum albums.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.