Rooted Boutique to host holiday fashion show

SIOUX CITY -- Rooted Boutique will be hosting a holiday fashion show at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
A clothing store for men's and women's contemporary clothing with locations in Holstein, Iowa and at 505 Sixth St. in Sioux City, Rooted Boutique features quality brands that promote confidence and fun.
The holiday fashion show will begin at 6:30 p.m., with cocktails in the Orpheum Theatre lobby, and the runway show at 8 p.m.
General admission tickets will be available at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office as well as at Orpheumlive.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today