SIOUX CITY -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be the keynote speaker for the 34th annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Long recognized as "America's Mayor," Giuliani will deliver a speech entitled "Principled Leadership in the Face of Change and Crisis," Sept. 17 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Citing his experience leading New York in the wake of terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and its aftermath, Chamber Board of Director chairman Nick DeRoos said Giuliani "is uniquely qualified to deliver a compelling presentation on principled leadership, crisis management and strategic governance."
"We are thrilled that (Giuliani) has accepted our invitation to keynote this event," DeRoos, who is also the general manager of CF Industries, said during a news conference, Monday afternoon.
"I am excited to return to Sioux City and look forward to delivering this presentation as well as engaging in a robust Q&A with (Siouxland's) business community," Giuliani, who visited the area as a candidate seeking the Republican nominee for U.S. President in 2007, said in a prepared statement.
More recently, Giuliani has served as an adviser and personal attorney for President Donald Trump.
Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan said this year's event will be significantly different than past years.
Due to ongoing construction and renovation at the Sioux City Convention Center -- the annual event's longtime home -- the Chamber had to secure an alternate location.
McGowan explained the Orpheum was chosen because it has larger seating capacity and was regarded a jewel in the crown for the community.
However, the one thing that the Orpheum didn't have was a corporate kitchen similar to the Convention Center.
That meant the event, which was formerly an annual dinner, has been renamed an annual meeting.
"We hope our guests will consider patronizing one of the many exceptional Chamber member restaurants Siouxland has to offer and, them join us for what is sure to be an exceptional evening," McGowan said.
He added that the Orpheum may be used again in future non-Chamber Dinner events.
"This venue resulted in a few substantial changes this year," McGowan said. "But it will introduce unique opportunities in the future."