Rural Akron, Iowa man faces multiple felonies in sexual abuse case

LE MARS, Iowa -- A rural Akron, Iowa man was arrested March 31 on four counts of second degree sexual abuse, class B felonies; a one count of third degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin James Jacob, 64, after an investigation where it was alleged that Jacobs had touched a minor child inappropriately.
Jacobs was taken into custody without incident and bookend into the Plymouth County Jail.
