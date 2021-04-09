 Skip to main content
Rural Akron, Iowa man faces multiple felonies in sexual abuse case
Rural Akron, Iowa man faces multiple felonies in sexual abuse case

LE MARS,  Iowa -- A rural Akron, Iowa man was arrested March 31 on four counts of second degree sexual abuse, class B felonies; a one count of third degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin James Jacob, 64, after an investigation where it was alleged that Jacobs had touched a minor child inappropriately.

Jacobs was taken into custody without incident and bookend into the Plymouth County Jail. 

