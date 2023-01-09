 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rural Plymouth Co. house fire determined to be accidental

Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SENEY, Iowa -- A malfunctioning ceiling fan was the likely cause of a Monday morning fire at a home, north of Seney, in rural Plymouth County.

At around 2:50 a.m. Monday, Le Mars Fire-Rescue was called to a house fire on 120th St. on Highway 60. Upon arrival, family members and pets were safely outside.

Firefighters discovered the fire above the ceiling in an upstairs bedroom in the attic space. Firefighters removed the ceiling and put out the fire. They were on the scene for an hour and a half. 

The fire was determined to be accidental and damage was contained to the accident space just above the upstairs bedroom. There was very little damage to the rest of the house.

Le Mars Fire - Rescue was assisted at the scene by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the Oyens and Orange City Fire Departments and Campbell's Electric. 

