CLIVE, Iowa -- A Sac County man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.

Sean Lawler, of Wall Lake, Iowa, won the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Blackjack Doubler" scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at Kimmes Wall Lake Country Store, 129 Cedar St., Wall Lake.

Lawler claimed his prize Feb. 24 at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.

Blackjack Doubler is a $2 scratch game that features six top prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.81.

Since the Iowa Lottery's start in 1985, players have won more than $5.3 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.3 billion for state programs.

