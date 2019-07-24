SIOUX CITY -- Tatania "Tot" Salter, a member of Mid-Step Services, is preparing for the Miss Amazing Pageant Nationals on Aug. 2-4 in Chicago.
In May, Salter was crowned Miss Amazing Iowa. She has been preparing for Nationals since then. At the national pageant she will attend the Miss Amazing Gala and perform for her showcase.
She is active in Aktion Club, Kiwanis and Miracle League. She currently works at Hy-Vee in the bakery and kitchen. Salter plans on furthering her interests in cooking at Western Iowa Tech Community College in the Culinary Arts Program.