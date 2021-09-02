Salvation Army breaks ground at former Camp Goodwill

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The next generation of summer campers may have a place to enjoy outdoor life as ground was broken at the Salvation Army's Western Plains Camp, Wednesday morning.

The Omaha-based Salvation Army Western Division purchased the former Camp Goodwill from the Sioux City-based Goodwill of the Great Plains in January 2020.

Located off of Highway 20, west of South Sioux City, the camp is more than 90 years old.

According to Salvation Army Major Poppy Thompson, a $10 million construction project will help to modernize the living quarters, build a new lodge/commons area, and make other improvements. Construction is expected to be completed by May 2022.

"These new additions will help us better serve the hundreds of youth who attend the summer camp programs each year," she said. "They'll also enhance future retreats, community gatherings and other events that take place at the camp during the off season."

Despite the changes, Thompson said the 113-acre park will retain the charm of the former Goodwill Camp.

"It will still have a wonderful lodge-type feel," she said. "This is nice. Even though we're still very close to Sioux City, the Western Plains Camp will feel like a nice retreat."

