Sanford Center postpones 'Sing for Sanford' event due to COVID-19 concerns
SIOUX CITY -- "Sing for Sanford: A Night with Antoine L. Smith," a fundraiser for the Sanford Center set for April 9, has been postponed, due to COVID-19 concerns.

An annual fundraising event in support of Sanford Center programs, the event will be rescheduled at the later date.

People can still make donation by calling 712-252-0581 or emailing Sanfordcenter@outlook.com

