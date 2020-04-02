Sanford Center postpones 'Sing for Sanford' event due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- "Sing for Sanford: A Night with Antoine L. Smith," a fundraiser for the Sanford Center set for April 9, has been postponed, due to COVID-19 concerns.
An annual fundraising event in support of Sanford Center programs, the event will be rescheduled at the later date.
People can still make donation by calling 712-252-0581 or emailing Sanfordcenter@outlook.com.
