SIOUX CITY -- Securing a top-tier act like Earth, Wind & Fire for the 33rd annual Saturday in the Park was important to Dave Bernstein, the event's cofounder.

"Ever since seeing (Earth, Wind & Fire) at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, I have always had them on a short list for SITP," he said. "In fact, I don't think there is any place else where you can see Earth, Wind & Fire for free, other than at SITP."

The legendary group, which combines elements of jazz, soul, funk, R&B and Afropop, will be the headlining act when Saturday in the Park returns to Grandview Park on July 1.

Other acts slated to perform the Grandview Bandshell will blues musician Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, country performer (and Sioux City native) Dane Louis, as well as the critically-acclaimed The War and Treaty, a husband-and-wife team made up of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, who are known for an eclectic sound which fuses Southern soul, gospel, country and rock and roll.

"The War and Treaty said being at the same festival as Earth, Wind & Fire was on their bucket list," Bernstein explained during a news conference, Wednesday, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. "At SITP, they'll be opening for Earth, Wind & Fire."

While the Grandview Bandshell will represent Saturday in the Park's Main Stage, more alternative and local acts will play the Abe Stage.

Among this year's Abe Stage entertainers will be Armani White, a 26-year-old rapper from Philadelphia who had a hit with a track entitled "Billie Eilish," as well as Cincinnati rapper Cal Scruby, whom Jason Reinert said is considered to be an underground cult artist with many well-known tunes to his name.

Along with his fellow committee members Brandon Stowe and Kelly Quinn, Reinert has seen the Abe Stage grow in both popularity and importance over the years.

Which is a good sign since the Abe Stage was designed to attract a younger, more adventurous crowd.

"We'll be able to announced seven or eight more Abe Stage acts in the next few weeks," Reinert said, adding that securing performers is getting a bit easier after COVID.

"Things aren't quite back to normal," he said, "But it is getting better."

Bernstein said he's been having better luck with Main Stagers.

"I started negotiations with Earth, Wind & Fire about six months ago," Bernstein said, adding that he will also announce a few new acts in the coming weeks.

As for the venue, Bernstein said Grandview Park will continue to be entirely fenced in during SITP, and that fireworks -- which have always served as the festival's finale -- will be blown off at a new location.

"We used to do it by the water tanks that are now gone," he noted.

Nevertheless, Bernstein is excited over this year's lineup.

"This festival would not be possible and not be free without the help of our community and our sponsors," he said. "We sincerely thank them for supporting amazing live music, presented free in Sioux City, for all to attend that desire."