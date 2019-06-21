SIOUX CITY -- Performance times have been set for artists appearing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City's Saturday in the Park, which will take place July 6 at Grandview Park.
Singers Phil Claeys and Mick Peterson will open the main (band shell) stage at noon, with Premium Draft taking over at 12:05 p.m. and Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods at 12:30 p.m. Michigan Rattlers' set will start at 1:45 p.m. and Con Brio will begin at 3:15 p.m.Liz Phair's set is slated for 5 p.m., George Thorogood and the Destroyers at 6:45 p.m., with headliner Flo Rida closing out the band shell at 9 p.m.
Sioux City Conservatory of Music will kick off entertainment on the Abe Stage at noon. Winter Wayfarer begins at 1 p.m., with Winter Wayfarer slated for 2 p.m., and Brady Raps/Psychedelic Sidekick starting at 3 p.m. Artificial Stars will play at 4 p.m., Arson City will take over at 5:10 pm., and Snow Tha Product at 6:30 p.m. The evening's entertainment will conclude at 8:15 p.m., with TruFeelz coming on at 9:45 p.m.
Kid's Zone, Arts Alley, food vendors and two beer gardens will also be featured during this concert that is free to the public.