SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City's Saturday in the Park has announced the 2019 line up for the Abe Stage.
Reggae singer, rapper and beatboxer Matthew Paul Miller, known by his Hebrew and stage name of Matisyahu, will be one of the headliners as will Claudia Alexandria Feliciano, a San Jose rapper who goes by the name Snow Tha Product.
Other announced performers are Trufeelz, Arson City, Artificial Stars, Brady Raps/Psychedelic Sidekick, Gallivant, Winter Wayfarer and the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.
Saturday in the Park will be held July 6 at Sioux City's Grandview Park.