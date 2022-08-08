School board seeking applicants to fill Albert's term

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board will be accepting applications to fill the term of board member Juline Albert.

Albert resigned from her seat last week, effective immediately, due to family reasons.

Employed as the vice president of learning at Western Iowa Tech Community College, Albert was elected to the School Board in 2019. Her term was to end in November 2023.

According to board president Dan Greenwell, the district has 30 days to fill Albert's vacancy and people will have until Aug. 19 to submit applications with the school district.

"We are looking for applicants who may experience in education or financial matters," Greenwell said moments after the school board's Monday night meeting.

Applicants will be invited to speak and answer questions from the school board at its Aug. 22nd meeting. The board will have until Sept. 2 to select a person to fill the remainder of Albert's term.

If the board cannot make up its mind on a successor for Albert, a special election will need to be held.

Those seeking the seat in a special election will have to supply nomination papers with more than 1,800 signatures. According to Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, it would cost the school district around $20,000 - $25,000 for the special election.

Greenwell said a special election can not take place 4 weeks prior to or 4 weeks after the Nov. 8th general election.

"That means we'd be looking at mid-to-late December as the earliest date for a special election," he said. "So, a board appointment would be our preferred action."