Schools dismiss early or close as Siouxland anticipates up to a foot of pre-Thanksgiving snow

SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will be under a Winter Storm Warning from noon Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday as the area prepare for as much as a foot of new snow.

Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City should start seeing snow at around 1 p.m.

"The snow will be patchy at first," he said. "Then, a gusty northeast wind as high as 40 mph will make things blustery very quickly."

This is why several area schools, like Briar Cliff University, have cancelled classes while others schools, like South Sioux City Community Schools, are dismissing at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sioux City Community Schools will dismiss two hours early. Most schools have also cancelled nighttime activities.

Trellinger said Sioux City can see as much as two inches of snow by early evening and as much as six-to-eight inches of additional accumulation expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"People in northwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska may see even more snow from this system," Trellinger said. "They can see more than a foot of snow from this system."