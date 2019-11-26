Schools dismiss early or close as Siouxland anticipates up to a foot of pre-Thanksgiving snow

SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will be under a Winter Storm Warning from noon Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday as the area prepare for as much as a foot of new snow.
Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City should start seeing snow at around 1 p.m.
"The snow will be patchy at first," he said. "Then, a gusty northeast wind as high as 40 mph will make things blustery very quickly."
This is why several area schools, like Briar Cliff University, have cancelled classes while others schools, like South Sioux City Community Schools, are dismissing at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sioux City Community Schools will dismiss two hours early. Most schools have also cancelled nighttime activities.
In a February 2011 file photo, Ray Hoffmann is shown in Luciano's, the Italian restaurant he and his wife, Kathleen, operated in Sioux City's Historic Fourth District. The establishment closed in 2016.
Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s.
Workers shovel giant snow drifts off the roof of the Mammoth Luxury Outlets in Mammoth Lakes after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Rafael Guerrero, of Lee Vining, makes his way through giant snow drifts while getting coffee for friends as heavy snow blankets Mammoth Lakes after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
A skier is dwarfed by giant snow drifts while a worker shovels snow off a condo roof in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Workers shovel giant snow drifts off the roofs of condos as a snow plow is dwarfed by snow drifts as it clears the parking lot in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Giant snow drifts cover a truck and lodging in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
A snow plow clears a road near Highway 395 near Mammoth Lakes, Calif., as heavy snow blankets the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season at Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Snow blankets Highway 395 and the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season near Mammoth Lakes Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
A snow plow clears a road near Highway 395 near Mammoth Lakes, Calif., as heavy snow blankets the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season at Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Giant snow drifts blanket cabins in Mammoth Lakes after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Workers shovel giant snow drifts off the roofs of condos as a snow plow is dwarfed by snow drifts as it clears the parking lot in Mammoth Lakes after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Giant snow drifts dwarf a skier heading back to their snow-covered lodging in Mammoth Lakes after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
A snowboarder rides amidst a winter wonderland at Mammoth Mountain after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Workers shovel giant snow drifts off the roof of the Mammoth Luxury Outlets in Mammoth Lakes after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIF. -- WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2019: Workers shovel giant snow drifts off the roof of the Mammoth Luxury Outlets in Mammoth Lakes after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Snow blankets Mt. Whitney after recent snow storms blanketed the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains with several feet of snow in Lone Pine Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
A snowboarder falls through a snowbank amidst a winter wonderland at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Erik Harriman, of Newport Beach, left, shovels the walkway as workers shovel giant snow drifts off the roofs of St. Anton condos in Mammoth Lakes after a blizzard dropped as much as 10 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Mammoth Mountain was closed Tuesday because of the blizzard but reopened Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
"I suspect Wednesday will be a day of digging out from under all of that snow," he added.
While there is a chance of snow for Thanksgiving Thursday, accumulation should be less than one inch.
"The next chance for hazardous weather will come overnight Thursday and early Friday morning," Trellinger said. "Although we'll see little in terms of new snow accumulation, it may be mixed with freezing rain.
Date booked: 11/19/2019. Charges: driving the wrong way, driving with expired registration, no drivers license, no vehicle insurance, open container, furnishing controlled substance to an inmate, hold for ICE. Bond amount: $6,500.
Date booked: 11/19/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug tax stamp, failure to display license plate. Bond amount: $25,000.