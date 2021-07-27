Scorching temps and triple-digit heat indices return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies and southerly winds will be sending heat index values into the triple digits in Siouxland on Wednesday.

As a result, much of the tri-state region is under an Excessive Heat Watch.

Wednesday's forecast high of 99 degrees and a heat index level of 105 in Sioux City may put people and pets at risk.

"We are advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun," Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "Also, check on neighbors or family members who may be susceptible to high heat."

Despite the heat wave, Sioux City is unlikely to break record highs for that days. A high of 104 for Wednesday, recorded in 1935, will likely stick around for at least another year.

Wednesday night's 20 percent of showers and thunderstorms won't produce much precipitation. But northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will cool things down a bit on Thursday.

"Thursday's high of 91 will be the start of a steady cool down," Kalin said. "Friday's high of 83 and Saturday's high of 87 will be closer to the temperatures Sioux City should be experiencing this time of the year."