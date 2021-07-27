 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scorching temps and triple-digit heat indices return to Siouxland
0 Comments
alert top story

Scorching temps and triple-digit heat indices return to Siouxland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weather Feature

In the background from left, Alexis Spitzner and Ariel Hudson of Sioux City look at Bauer, a Shepherd mix, as she gets curious about the camera at Bacon Creek Park in Sioux City.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies and southerly winds will be sending heat index values into the triple digits in Siouxland on Wednesday.

As a result, much of the tri-state region is under an Excessive Heat Watch.

Wednesday's forecast high of 99 degrees and a heat index level of 105 in Sioux City may put people and pets at risk.

"We are advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun," Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "Also, check on neighbors or family members who may be susceptible to high heat."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite the heat wave, Sioux City is unlikely to break record highs for that days. A high of 104 for Wednesday, recorded in 1935, will likely stick around for at least another year.

Wednesday night's 20 percent of showers and thunderstorms won't produce much precipitation. But northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will cool things down a bit on Thursday.

"Thursday's high of 91 will be the start of a steady cool down," Kalin said. "Friday's high of 83 and Saturday's high of 87 will be closer to the temperatures Sioux City should be experiencing this time of the year." 

Friday night will bring a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms while the low will dip to around 64.

"The Midwest is still extremely dry and the extended forecast will continue to bring plenty of sun and very few chances for precipitation," Kalin said. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can this wearable tech tell you when you're burned out?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News