Scorching temps and triple-digit heat indices returning to Siouxland
In the background from left, Alexis Spitzner and Ariel Hudson of Sioux City look at Bauer, a Shepherd mix, as she gets curious about the camera at Bacon Creek Park in Sioux City.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies and southerly winds will send heat index values into the triple digits for much of Siouxland on Tuesday, according to Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Tuesday's high of 96 will be at least 10 degrees above normal," he said. "South winds around 10 mph will cause the heat index to go as high as 103."

As a result, much of Siouxland will be under an Excessive Heat Watch that goes into effect at noon on Tuesday.

Kalin said the excessive heat will continue on Wednesday, when the forecast high will peak at 99 degrees while the heat index level will top off at 105.

"This will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," he explained. "We are advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun. Also, check on neighbors or family members who may be susceptible to high heat."

Despite the heat wave, Sioux City is in no danger of breaking any records. A high of 104 for both Tuesday and Wednesday, recorded in 1935, will likely stick around for another year.

Wednesday night's 20 percent of showers and thunderstorms won't produce much precipitation. But northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will cool things down a bit on Thursday.

"Thursday's high of 91 will be the start of a steady cooldown," Kalin said. "Friday's high of 83 and Saturday's high of 87 will be closer to the temperatures Sioux City should be experiencing this time of the year." 

Friday night will bring a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms while the low will dip to around 64.

"The Midwest is still extremely dry and the extended forecast will continue to bring plenty of sun and very few chances for precipitation," Kalin said. 

