Scorching temps and triple-digit heat indices returning to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies and southerly winds will send heat index values into the triple digits for much of Siouxland on Tuesday, according to Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Tuesday's high of 96 will be at least 10 degrees above normal," he said. "South winds around 10 mph will cause the heat index to go as high as 103."

As a result, much of Siouxland will be under an Excessive Heat Watch that goes into effect at noon on Tuesday.

Kalin said the excessive heat will continue on Wednesday, when the forecast high will peak at 99 degrees while the heat index level will top off at 105.

"This will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," he explained. "We are advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun. Also, check on neighbors or family members who may be susceptible to high heat."

Despite the heat wave, Sioux City is in no danger of breaking any records. A high of 104 for both Tuesday and Wednesday, recorded in 1935, will likely stick around for another year.