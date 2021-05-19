 Skip to main content
Scrap computer and electronics to be disposed in Dakota City
DAKOTA CITY -- A free scrap computer and electronics collection is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 at the USDA Service Center, 1505 Broadway St.

Computers, monitors, printers, keyboards, office equipment, TVs, DVD and VHS players, audio and video equipment, copiers, fax machines, radios and small electronic devices will be disposed.

No large appliances or microwaves will be accepted. No computer or electronic repair and retail businesses are allowed.

This event is sponsored by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. Financing is provided through the Litter Reduction & Recycling Incentive Grant Program, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).

