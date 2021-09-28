 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search in Missouri River continuing for police chase suspect
0 Comments
alert

Search in Missouri River continuing for police chase suspect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are working to confirm the identity of a man who entered the Missouri River, Tuesday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., the South Sioux City Police Department pursued a Volkwagen Jetta into Sioux City for a minor traffic violation.

The car entered the construction on Larsen Park Road, off of Floyd Blvd. The driver, described as a white male, in his 40s, with dark hair and a medium build, exited his car and entered the river in order to elude capture, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said a news release.

An extensive search, using boats and drones, was conducted. The suspect was not located during the overnight hours.  

Crime Scene Do Not Cross
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News