Search in Missouri River continuing for police chase suspect

SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are working to confirm the identity of a man who entered the Missouri River, Tuesday night.
At around 10:15 p.m., the South Sioux City Police Department pursued a Volkwagen Jetta into Sioux City for a minor traffic violation.
The car entered the construction on Larsen Park Road, off of Floyd Blvd. The driver, described as a white male, in his 40s, with dark hair and a medium build, exited his car and entered the river in order to elude capture, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said a news release.
An extensive search, using boats and drones, was conducted. The suspect was not located during the overnight hours.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.