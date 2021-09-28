Search in Missouri River continuing for police chase suspect

SIOUX CITY -- Investigators are working to confirm the identity of a man who entered the Missouri River, Tuesday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., the South Sioux City Police Department pursued a Volkwagen Jetta into Sioux City for a minor traffic violation.

The car entered the construction on Larsen Park Road, off of Floyd Blvd. The driver, described as a white male, in his 40s, with dark hair and a medium build, exited his car and entered the river in order to elude capture, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said a news release.

An extensive search, using boats and drones, was conducted. The suspect was not located during the overnight hours.

