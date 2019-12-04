Second annual Celebration of Christ: Nativity Festival begins Thursday
Second annual Celebration of Christ: Nativity Festival begins Thursday

Nativity scene

So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger.

SIOUX CITY -- The public is invited to attend the second-annual Celebration of Christ: Nativity Festival at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1201 W. Clifton Ave., Sioux City.

The festival is free and open to the public. It runs Thursday through Sunday at the following times:

Thursday and Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.

People of all ages, faiths and backgrounds are welcome.

Attendees will be pleased to view more than 100 nativity scenes, including pieces from around the world, according to a press release. 

The nativities are on loan from members of the community and are artfully displayed. There will be a reflection room with paintings of Jesus Christ and a video portrayal of his life. Children are welcome and a child-friendly room with a craft, activity and child-appropriate nativities will be available. Local school and church choirs will be performing at specific times throughout the event.

