SIOUX CITY -- The second annual Big Give Day to Motivate Siouxland -- a major day of giving -- will encourage residents to support their favorite area charities with an online contribution between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., Oct. 1.

The day, inspired by similar campaigns across the country, is designed to increase public awareness of local nonprofit organizations while inspiring then to support causes they value with a minimum donation of $10.

A major initiative sponsored by the Siouxland Community Foundation, 102 nonprofits participated in 2018 and more than $104,000 was raised by 1,478 individuals.

While the Big Give day is geared to support 100 nonprofits that are 501(c)(3) public charities, it can be expanded if needed, said Foundation executive director Rebecca Krohn.

"We match area supporters' passions and generosity with local nonprofit organizations already doing great work," she said. "We expect nonprofits to highlight stories about the impact they make on people's lives which will motivate new donors to give."

"A day of charitable giving raises new money from people who love and care about the communities where they live," Krohn added.

The Siouxland Community Foundation accepts charitable gifts form individuals, families, private foundations and businesses who use the Foundation to handle their charitable giving.

For more information, go to siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org or call 712-293-3303.  

