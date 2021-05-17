Section of Sibley, Iowa remain under evacuation following Sunday train derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A section of Sibley, Iowa remains under evacuation on Monday due to a Union-Pacific train derailment and fire that occurred Sunday afternoon on the south side of the Osceola County seat.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office provided a map highlighting the impacted area on its website.

Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth said there was no time table for when the evacuation order will be lifted.

Evacuated residents were housed at the Ashton, Iowa American Legion Hall Sunday night.

Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said about 47 railcars came off the tracks on Sunday afternoon. There were no injuries reported in the derailment.

"Union Pacific crews worked with first responders through the night, and are preparing a plan to fight the fire and begin the recovery effort to remove rail cars," Tysver said in a statement on Monday. "We know the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt."

"Union Pacific’s Hazmat team has been on site all night and deployed boom into Otter Creek (Wildlife Management Area)," she continued in a press release.