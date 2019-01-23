Try 1 month for 99¢
Hard Rock Parking structure

The above rendering shows the east side of the $11 million parking structure that will connect directly to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. The ramp will span over Third Street and serve vehicles parking for patrons of the casino and the nearby Tyson Events Center. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced Wednesday the upcoming closure of a segment of Pearl Street between Third Street and Tri-View Avenue. 

The closure will allow the contracting firm of W.A. Klinger to work on the parking ramp project at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Tyson Events Center, according to a press release from the city. 

The closure is expected to begin Wednesday and be wrapped up by Jan. 30, depending on the weather. A detour utilizing 3rd Street, Nebraska Street, Pierce Street and Gordon Drive will be posted. 

