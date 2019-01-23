SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced Wednesday the upcoming closure of a segment of Pearl Street between Third Street and Tri-View Avenue.
The closure will allow the contracting firm of W.A. Klinger to work on the parking ramp project at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Tyson Events Center, according to a press release from the city.
The closure is expected to begin Wednesday and be wrapped up by Jan. 30, depending on the weather. A detour utilizing 3rd Street, Nebraska Street, Pierce Street and Gordon Drive will be posted.