Seinfeld to perform at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City in July

Seinfeld will be at the Orpheum, 528 Pierce St., on July 29, 2022. His previously announced 2020 appearance was postponed due to COVID concerns.

Seinfeld's stand-up career took off following his first appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" in 1981. Eight years later, Seinfeld teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David in the creation of "Seinfeld," which became one of the most successful comedy series in the history of television.