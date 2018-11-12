PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- An undisclosed amount of hogs were killed after a semi overturned Sunday night.
According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the semi was turning east onto 190th Street from Fir Avenue when the trailer tires dropped into the ditch, causing it to overturn.
Many of the market weight hogs were killed or were injured and had to be destroyed.
The driver was uninjured in the crash, but was unable to exit the vehicle without the assistance of the fire department.