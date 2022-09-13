 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Semi collision on Highway 18 causes vehicle to tip on its side

  • 0
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

At 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning, a Freightliner semi tipped on its side after colliding with a Peterbilt semi in a ditch along Highway 18.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Department, the 2006 Peterbilt was eastbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center lane due to a mechanical failure. The 2000 Freightliner, traveling westbound, tried to avoid the collision by attempting to enter a ditch.

"As the vehicles entered the ditch they collided, causing unit 2 to tip on its side," a press release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department said.

Per the release, the collision caused at least $20,000 in damages to the 2006 Peterbilt while the Freightliner, which tipped over, had at least $65,000 in damages. The driver of the 2006 Peterbilt is from Hartley, Iowa and the Freightliner operator is from Willmar, Minnesota.

People are also reading…

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudflow surges down California road

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News