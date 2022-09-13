Semi collision on Highway 18 causes vehicle to tip on its side

At 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning, a Freightliner semi tipped on its side after colliding with a Peterbilt semi in a ditch along Highway 18.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Department, the 2006 Peterbilt was eastbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center lane due to a mechanical failure. The 2000 Freightliner, traveling westbound, tried to avoid the collision by attempting to enter a ditch.

"As the vehicles entered the ditch they collided, causing unit 2 to tip on its side," a press release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department said.

Per the release, the collision caused at least $20,000 in damages to the 2006 Peterbilt while the Freightliner, which tipped over, had at least $65,000 in damages. The driver of the 2006 Peterbilt is from Hartley, Iowa and the Freightliner operator is from Willmar, Minnesota.