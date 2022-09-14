Sergeant Bluff table tennis tournament to draw players from around the Midwest

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Table tennis players from at least four states will compete at a tournament sponsored by the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club.
The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Sunday and conclude at 6 p.m. at the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Center, 903 Topaz Drive.
With matches for singles, doubles and different age groups, the tournament will draw players from as far away as Kansas City, Lincoln, Omaha, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.
Registration information is available at sites.google.com/site/sergeantblufftabletennis/club-information.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
