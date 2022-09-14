 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sergeant Bluff table tennis tournament to draw players from around the Midwest

  • 0
Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club

Manoj Virippil, of Sioux City, hits the ball during a Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club meet at Sergeant Bluff Community Center in a 2019 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Table tennis players from at least four states will compete at a tournament sponsored by the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club.

The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Sunday and conclude at 6 p.m. at the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Center, 903 Topaz Drive.

With matches for singles, doubles and different age groups, the tournament will draw players from as far away as Kansas City, Lincoln, Omaha, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.

Registration information is available at sites.google.com/site/sergeantblufftabletennis/club-information

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This 81-year-old skateboarder proves you can pull of tricks at any age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News