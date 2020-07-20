Seventh annual semi-truck show in Sanborn to benefit Nylen Cancer Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANBORN, Iowa -- The seventh annual Commercial Chaos for a Cure, a benefit to raise funds for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, will be taking place Friday and Saturday in Sanborn.

A partnership with the Tri State Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS), Commercial Chaos for a Cure will include a truck pull, pickup pull and burger feed at 5 p.m. Friday on Profit St. as well as a bobtail semi poker run that begin at 9 a.m. Saturday that begins with a route that begins in Sanborn before going to Sheldon, Sioux Center and Hull before heading back to Sanborn.

There will also be a Yesterday Memories & Truck Museum, a pulled pork dinner and a raffle on Saturday.

Commercial Chaos for a Cure was started after organizer Paul Schelling, the owner of a trucking company, was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer when he was still in his 20s.

Once in recovery, Schelling and his friends and family wanted to spread cancer awareness. Funds for this year's event will go towards advancing the technology cancer patients need for treatment.

