SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northwest Iowa on Saturday.
The watch is set to expire at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Brad Adams, the observing program leader with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said the Sioux City metro area may avoid the worst of whatever weather does come.
"Most of the storms are probably going to be east of you," he said, though showers or storms are possible later Saturday evening.
If thunderstorms do materialize, they could bring golfball-size hail, isolated tornadoes and damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, though wind speeds in Sioux City are not forecast to rise above 16 miles per hour.
Thunderstorms are possible throughout the area from Monday through at least Tuesday night.