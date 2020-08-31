 Skip to main content
Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District reports first COVID-19 case
SIBLEY,  Iowa --  A person identified as a staff member with the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Superintendent James Craig said in a letter sent to students, teachers and faculty on Sunday. 

To date, this person is the first and only case the district is aware of who has had novel coronavirus.

Craig said the staff member will be quarantined at home when they're presented with symptoms.

"The staff member is isolated in their duties, and after discussion with Osceola County Public Health, it is determined that no further quarantine is necessary," Craig said.

 

