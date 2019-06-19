SIOUX CITY -- Members of the Sooland Amateur Radio Association (SARA) will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, Saturday and Sunday, in the parking lot of the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Since 1933, ham radio operates across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio.
Field Day is a showcase for how Amateur Radio works reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent communication network.
Anyone can become a licensed Amateur Radio operator. There are more than 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, ranging in age from 9 to 100.
For more information, visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.