Sioux City Art Center complete installation of outdoor sculpture

SIOUX CITY -- A large outdoor sculpture is being added to the Sioux City Art Center's permanent collection.

The sculpture, titled "Boulders," was originally designed in 2004 by Waterloo artist Larry Lightbody for the sloped grounds in front of the home of Ritch and Kathy LeGrand in Sioux City.

"Boulders" is one of the 40 pieces that the LeGrands offered to the Art Center for its permanent collection back in 2016.

Following a determination that Lightbody would be unable to help with redesigning the sculpture for the Art Center's flat grounds, a model of the sculpture's components was created and a new configuration was designed.

"Boulders" was installed on a newly-laid concrete pad at the north end of the Gilchrist Learning Center, along Third Street, at the end of August.

As with the original installation at the LeGrand's home, the rectilinear forms of the steel and aluminum sculpture are arranged to give viewers the sense of impending motion.

The Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., is a partnership between the City of Sioux City and the Art Center Association of Sioux City.