Sioux City Art Center seven-day fundraiser offer a mix of online and in-person events

On Friday, action moves to the Art Center's front lawn as wines, cheeses and all sorts of charcuterie will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. In addition, singer-songwriter Mike Langley will offer an outdoor concert.

Saturday concludes with an all-day event in which guests will be allowed to walk through an exhibit inspired by artist Dennis Dykema's "Comet Shower."

"As soon as guests walked through our doors, I wanted to dazzle all of our senses," development coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Director Todd Behrens was just hoping to bring people back to the Art Center, which had struggled due to the pandemic.

"We're gradually getting back to where we want to be but it will take time," he said.

That is why "Pure Imagination" was conceived with COVID restrictions in mind, Webber-Dreeszen said.

"There are some events that are only available online, like our virtual auction," she explained. "Other events, like our Wine & Cheese Soiree, will take place outside of the Art Center."