Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash is moving downtown

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City ArtSplash is moving down to the Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus.

The festival is an annual Art Center tradition every Labor Day weekend. This year's festival, taking place Sept. 4 and 5, will feature exhibiting artists from across the country, along with family-friendly entertainment and hands-on art activities.

"Since the last ArtSplash festival at Riverside Park in 2019, we have had a chance to reassess its goals and priorities," Art Center director Todd Behrens said. "With the changes we are making, our goal is to make the festival more accessible than ever to Siouxlanders and to bring greater attention to the arts and culture of our region."

The move to the Art Center campus will allow for new partnerships, utilizing Art Center facilities in innovative ways.

"We are excited to see ArtSplash makes its way into downtown this year," Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote said. "Having the event surrounding this outstanding facility will provide the community an opportunity to see the many wonderful outdoor sculpture and indoor exhibiting, and is a great compliment to the annual festival."

More information about the festival is available at siouxcityartcenter.org and clicking on the events tab.

