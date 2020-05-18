You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City asks residents to direct grass clippings way from street
Sioux City asks residents to direct grass clippings way from street

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City would like to remind people to direct grass clippings away from the streets, driveways and sidewalks.

Excess yard debris should be swept up and returned to the lawn, composted or disposed of in a trash bin.

Improper disposal of excessive grass clippings is a violation of City Code Section 17.08.030, which states that no person shall throw any grass, weeds or other debris if any kind or nature into any of the cement gutters in the streets or alley of the city. Property owners found in violation of this section could be subject to fines of up to $500.  

City Of Sioux City logo -
