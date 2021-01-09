 Skip to main content
Sioux City-based historian to give Encounter Center livestream presentation
Sioux City-based historian to give Encounter Center livestream presentation

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be hosting "Captain James Cook and the Search for Antarctica -- Plus a Lewis and Clark Connection," by Sioux City-based historian James C. Hamilton as a livestream presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The program will be accessible at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.

James C. Hamilton

Hamilton

Hamilton's presentation brings together the stories of the Antarctic journeys written in Cook's journals and the logbooks of the officers who sailed with him.

Thomas Jefferson, along with Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, read Cook's journals. Hamilton will tie this connection together for audience members during his presentation.

