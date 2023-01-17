 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City, Bishop Heelan to dismiss two hours early Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Due to impending weather, the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic School will have a two-hour early dismissal on Wednesday.

Sioux City is expected to see 6 to 11 inches of snow between 9 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Parts of Siouxland may see as much as an inch of snow fall per hour by late Wednesday.

