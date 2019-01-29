SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland will be contending with bitterly cold wind chills and steadily falling temperatures Tuesday, said Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Since Siouxland will be seeing northwest winds gust as high as 30 mph and wind chill values as low as 25 below, the entire region will be under a wind chill advisory until 3 p.m.," he said. "After 3 p.m., wind chill values will dip as low as 38 below, which means Siouxland will transition into the wind chill warning until noon Wednesday."
Indeed, Tuesday's overnight low is expected to go all the way down to 18 below, which isn't quite a record, Masters said.
"Sioux City had a low of 22 below back in 1966," he explained. "You'll come close to a record but not quite hit it."
The area will remain mired in the deep freeze on Wednesday, when the daytime high will top off at a frigid 3 below.
But believe it or not, winds will shift from the northwest to the southeast during Wednesday's overnight. While the forecast low will still go down to 7 below, it will bring a warm up on Thursday.
"It's hard to say Thursday's high of 17 will be the start of a warming trend," Masters said. "I'm sure it will feel quite nice."
Friday's daytime high of 33 and Saturday's high of 45 will definitely feel nice compared to the current cold blast, he added.