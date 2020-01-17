Sioux City braces for gusty winds and five inches -- or more -- of snow on Friday
breaking

Sioux City braces for gusty winds and five inches -- or more -- of snow on Friday

Winter weather walkers

Pedestrians walk along Douglas Street in downtown Sioux City, early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, as snow swirls around them. The Sioux City area is under a winter storm warning that will turn into a blizzard warning at midnight according to the National Weather Service. Total expected snowfall is up to six inches with wind gusts reaching 50 miles per hour.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Cityans will be waking up to plenty of the white stuff as the area prepares for up to five inches of snow on Friday.

"I wouldn't rule out six inches and above in southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa," Brad Adams, observing program leader for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. 

Indeed, all of Siouxland is currently under a Winter Weather Warning from now until midnight. 

That means we can have periods of heavy snow mixed in with occasional periods of freezing rain. Add a southeast wind of 20 - 25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph will make travel treacherous.

Adams said the snow will subside gradually throughout the course of the day. By early evening, the snow system will be gone.

However, that's when the formerly southerly winds give way to blistering northwest winds that will blow as high as 50 mph.

This is why the Winter Storm Warning will turn into a Blizzard Warning from midnight to 6 p.m. Saturday.

"Saturday will see winds whip around snow, making things miserable as Saturday's high temp of 10 plummets to 6 below on Saturday night," Adams said.

Sun returns to Siouxland on Sunday but the cold weather remains. Sunday's high will not climb above 5 and its low will dip down to bone-chilling 8 below. 

Check back to the Sioux City Journal for more weather updates.

