SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Camera Club and the Morningside College Art Department is co-sponsoring a special exhibition of photography by the late Steve Paulson.
The exhibition, "Steve Paulson: Master Photographer Family Friend," is running now through June 14, in Morningside College's Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson.
Paulson was an adjunct photography instructor, owner of Steve's Studio of Photography as well as a member of the Sioux City Camera Club for more than 30 years.
A reception for the exhibit will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 30 at the Eppley Art Gallery. Refreshments will be served.
The Eppley Art Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
"We are honored to present the photography works of Steve Paulson and thank Morningside College's Art Department for cosponsoring this event," said Sioux City Camera Club's Carl Hardy.